Top Recommended Stories
Top 20 News: Conversion Law Implemented In Haryana, BJP MLA’s Will Protest In Bihar Today – Watch Video
Let us tell you that Haryana has become the ninth state in the country to implement the conversion law. Take a look at top 20 news today. Watch video.
Top 20 News: After Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, the law regarding religious conversion has been implemented in Haryana as well. A notification has also been issued by the state government regarding this. Let us tell you that Haryana has become the ninth state in the country to implement the conversion law. Home Minister Anil Vij himself gave information about the provisions of the Conversion Act. He told that on the basis of this law, forced conversion would be a non-bailable offence. Learn about the news in detail in the video. watch video
Also Read:
- LIVE | Follow COVID Protocol or Postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra: Health Minister To Rahul, Ashok Gehlot
- Top 10 News: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets PM Modi, Light Weight Zorawar Tanks Can Be Deployed Along China Border After Tawang Clash
- Breaking New Highlights: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California: USGS
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.