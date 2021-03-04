India’s northern region is blessed with exciting holiday destinations. An assortment of vibrant culture, interesting traditions, historical structures and tongue-tickling cuisine are the reasons to not miss the mesmerizing places to visit in North India. They give you the most amazing experiences without burning the pockets. Also Read - Bomb Scare At Taj Mahal: Tourists Evacuated, Monument Shut After Threat Call

Nainital- It is one of the most beloved towns located in the northern region of the Himalayas. The mango shaped Nainital Lake is the USP of this budget friendly destination. It can be hard to resist and explore the beauty of Nainital. Also Read - Heading To Lahaul-Spiti Valley Soon? You Might Have to Pay Green Tax

Agra- This fabulous city sited by the banks of Yamuna is widely famous for the affluent Taj Mahal. The city where the Kings ruled has several more attractions like the Red Fort or Agra Fort. The city has a number of budget friendly stays around the Taj itself, so go and witness the charming forts and places. Also Read - Corbett National Park Chosen 2nd Most Popular National Park in World As Per Trip Advisor Traveler Choice Award

Manali – If you want to experience snow-peaked mountains on a budget then Manali is the go to place. The hill town during winter is blanketed with white fluffy snow and in the summer months Manali is something out from a fairy tale with lush emerald forests.

Rishikesh – One of the holiest cities in India and the birthplace of yoga Rishikesh is a great place for backpackers. This northern city sits on the foothills of the Himalaya and is often the go-to place for the north Indian city dweller for a quick summer escape.

Jaipur- If you want to visit the palaces and feel the kingships on a budget, then Jaipur is a must visit destination. The Amer fort, Jal Mahal and city Palace are the charms of the Pink city. In fact, it’s an ideal place to shop.