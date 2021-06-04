In concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021), the council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021) and some state boards have announced the cancellation of class 12th Board exams to ensure the safety and security of the students. Though the decision is in the favor of students, the thought of ‘What Next?’ remain a constant matter of discussion among the students and their parents. As Commerce stream students have diverse career options, the dilemma to choose the right course needs to be addressed. So we are here to tell you about the top 5 courses that Commerce students can opt for after class 12.

Bachelor of Commerce: Class 12th For Commerce Students can opt for B.com after class as a career option. Popularly known as B.com, this is a three year under-graduate degree that focuses on accounting, finance, taxation and management. This is the most popular degree coming with different types of courses such as, B.Com – professional, B.Com -Accounting and Finance, B.com – E-Commerce and various other specializing in marketing, computer applications etc. which can be pursued full-time or through correspondence.

Charted Accountancy(CA): Class 12th For Commerce Students can opt for CA after class as a career option. If you have strong accounting skills, then this is a course that is recognized throughout the world while giving you the title of Charted Accountant (C.A.). Administered by The Institute of Charted Accountants of India, this course focuses on auditing, law, costing etc. with a high difficulty level.

Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA): Class 12th For Commerce Students can opt for BBA after class as a career option. If Business interests you, then Bachelors in Business Administration will expose you to different business aspects. This course boosts your leadership skills along with training in management while preparing you for future entrepreneurship and managerial roles.

Bachelor of Arts(BA): Class 12th For Commerce Students can opt for BA after class as a career option. Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB): BA LLB is a 5 years professional integrated law course for aspiring lawyers, advocates, and those who want to make a career in law or Judiciary. An admission into this course takes place after clearing the entrance exams conducted by various Universities at state or national level.

Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC): Class 12th For Commerce Students can opt for journalism course after class as a career option. If you want to switch from commerce and try your skills in media and communication, then this course is just the right one. It offers a complete package of training making you eligible for ample of opportunities in Newspapers, News Channels or even Production houses.

So, while your school declares your assessment criteria, you can think over these above courses and decide what suits you the best.

Script by : Sneha M Jain