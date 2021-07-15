The electric vehicle revolution has begun in India. But even today you only have a handful of full-fledged electric vehicles (EV) that can be considered as a solid option for daily commute. So, if you are in the market for the best electric car in India, watch video to know all features of the best electric cars in India.

Top 5 electric cars to buy in India

Tata Tigor EV: Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car you buy in India right now. Tata Motors claims Tigor EV can run up to 213 km ARAI-certified on a single charge. The built-in battery takes up to 12 hours for charging using the home power outlet.

Tata Nexon EV: Another Tata EV on our list is the Nexon EV. This is the electric avatar of the popular fuel-based, mid-sized SUV from the auto brand. The SUV packs a 30.2kWh battery which offers 129hp of power and 245Nm of torque. Tata Motors claims a full driving range of 312km on a single charge.

MG ZS EV: The ZS EV features a 44.5kWh battery that pushes 143hp of power and 353Nm of torque which is quite impressive. You get a claimed range of 419km on a single charge.

Hyundai Kona Electric: Hyundai is a popular name among buyers in the car market. Kona comes with a 39kWh battery that is smaller than what you get with the MG ZS EV. Hyundai says Kona Electric can do 452 Km on one charge, but real-time numbers could be different.

Mercedes-Benz EQC: This electric four-wheeler gives you the size, range, power, and class with a price tag of Rs 1.04 crore. The 80kWh battery on the EQC gives you 408hp of power, 760Nm of torque, and a claimed `range of up to 414km, which is lower than both ZS EV as well as the Kona Electric.