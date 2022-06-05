Environment crime is now becoming a serious problem worldwide in different forms and the most Common Crime Against the environment are connected with wild flora and fauna, Pollution, Waste disposal and its trade. This world environment day let’s understand some of the most hideous environment crimes and work towards stopping them in this video.Wildlife trade refers to the commerce of non-domesticated animal or plant. This illegal trafficking is a strong and rapidly expanding demand of the product around the world. This practice is becoming the serious problem in all-over the world, and it has negative affect on wildlife population.: This crime is majorly caused by factories and administration working around which is affecting our ecosystem. It also affects the food chain. This should be stopped, as we need clean water not only to drink but for the aqua marine life.: Millions of Sharks are captured every year. This practice involves a slow and painful death, and it has been banned since 2003. Sharks balance out the ecosystem in both land and the sea, and without them there is going to be a sustainable change in the world. Finning should be stopped.: E-Waste describes discarded electrical or electronic devices. These are destined for refurbishment, reuse, resale, or disposal but are landing into dumps which are affecting the yards.: Burning trash causes long-term health problems. The toxic chemicals released causes cancer. We need to recycle and reuse.

