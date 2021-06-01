Top 5 Exercises To Do At Home Without Any Equipment to loose Weight: With the Coronavirus pandemic and gym closures, many are concerned about losing their workout regime. To get effective results, it is very important to be consistent with the workouts. But how would you do that without going to the Gym? Does this thought bother you? Then, don’t you worry. We are here to tell you about five different workouts that you can do at home. No equipments, no machines, all that you’d require is a mat, a water bottle and a pack full of determination to smash that workout. Also Read - All About MIS-C, The New Disease Found in Children After COVID-19

Floor Exercises

If you want to ignite your core and make it strong, what's better than floor exercises. It also builds muscular endurance and makes you flexible while burning fat and shaping your overall body. Some good floor exercise include; Cobra exercise, Bicycle crunches, Bird dog, Knees to Chest and Bridges.

Yoga

Another home-friendly workout that will not only calm your mind but will also strengthens your body. Be it young or old, Yoga just fits right to everyone. These are the few poses of Hatha Yoga you can begin with, Tadasana (Mountain pose), Vrikshasana (Tree pose), Salabhasana (Locust pose) and Dhanurasana (Bow pose).

Dance Fitness

Do you want to make your workout fun and effective, both at the same time? Then, Dance fitness is a great form of workout not only to improve your cardiovascular health but will also boost your mood, making your lockdown workout a little more enjoyable.

HIIT: High-intensity interval training

Next, if you are looking for exercises ideal for weight loss, then the concept of HIIT will make you lose that fat more efficiently while preserving those hard earned muscles. The concept of this workout is to do maximum-intensity workouts for a shorter period of time and then recover for short period. Intense burst of any aerobic exercises like Running, Jumping jacks, High knees or jumping rope fits into this category.

Walking upstairs.

While you just can’t get out of your house this pandemic, just by walking up and down of your home or apartment building, you can tone and strengthen your legs. Get creative by mixing up exercises just on your staircase and see how it serves as an excellent cardio workout.

So these were the five workouts that you can try out at your home. So why waste time, roll out your mats and start right away. Don’t forget to tell us which one’s your favourite?

Script By : Sneha M Jain