Cumin, or jeera as we call it is a staple ingredient in any Indian household, we always have it available in our kitchens. Did you know that the benefits of jeera go way beyond adding an excellent flavour to our dishes? It has been used as ayurvedic medicine for over millennia.Simply letting these seeds soak overnight in water, creates a drink – jeera water – that has proven to have countless benefits for our body. Watch video to know the top 5 benefits of jeera water.