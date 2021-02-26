Top 5 Netflix web series to binge watch: Action, Thriller, Horror, Political Also Read - Pagglait Teaser Out: Sanya Malhotra Does Not Seem To Care About Her Husband's Death in Netflix Film
Breaking Bad
Creator: Vince Giligan, Terry McDonough
Star cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris
IMDb rating: 9.5/10 Also Read - Information Technology Rules, 2021: Govt Announces Guidelines to Regulate Social Media, OTT Platforms | Key Points
Stranger Things
Creator: Matt duffer, ross duffer
Star cast: Millie bobby brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour
IMDb rating: 8.8/10 Also Read - Govt Notifies New OTT Rules And Code For Digital, Social Media Apps. Download Full Notification
Delhi Crime
Creator: Richie Mehta
Star cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
House of cards
Creator: Beau Willimon
Star cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly,
IMDb rating: 8.8/10
Narcos
Creator: Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro
Star Cast: Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook
IMDb rating: 8.8/10
Add these 5 series in your list now and NETFLIX AND CHILL!!!!