Top 5 Netflix web series to binge watch: Action, Thriller, Horror, Political

Breaking Bad

Creator: Vince Giligan, Terry McDonough

Star cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris

IMDb rating: 9.5/10

Stranger Things

Creator: Matt duffer, ross duffer

Star cast: Millie bobby brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Delhi Crime

Creator: Richie Mehta

Star cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

House of cards

Creator: Beau Willimon

Star cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly,

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Narcos

Creator: Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro

Star Cast: Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Add these 5 series in your list now and NETFLIX AND CHILL!!!!