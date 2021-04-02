Top 5 destinations to visit in Assam: Assam, the golden land of wonders, actually gets you wondering. This North Eastern state flaunts its natural beauty and its delightful culture. The tribal traditions, the sprawling tea gardens, the riverine islands, abundant wildlife, majestic river Brahmaputra or be it the Bihu dance are the true identity of this amazing destination called Assam. Also Read - Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected in Northeastern States, Orange Alert Issued Till Tomorrow

Assam is one of those places in India that gives you the notion that the country is absolutely diverse and filled with colours that the world has no clue about! So, if you're heading to the Northeast, we give you the top 5 destinations of Assam.

Guwahati

Guwahati, also known as the light of east is blessed with immense natural beauty. This city is the centre of many alluring tourist destinations in Assam like the Kaziranga National Park, the famous Kamakhya Temple and river Brahmaputra. This incredible city is a must, must visit.

Tezpur

Tezpur, this historical city is rich with archaelogocal sites, deep mythological connection which makes Tezpur one of the best places to see in Assam. Other than history, Tezpur is surrounded by a backdrop of snow-capped Himalayan peaks, sprawling tea gardens, and majestic Brahmaputra. So, if you’re a keen into history and nature, Tezpur is the calling.

Jorhat

The tea capital of India, Jorhat has the largest tea research station in the country which makes it word famous for its tea. Apart from the tea estates, Jorhat also homes many other attractions such as Bangal Pukhuri, Thengal Manor and the Magolu Khat. Tea lovers, this destination is a must visit for you.

Majuli

Majuli, is India’s largest riverine island formed by the turbulent Brahmaputra, sprawls over an area of approximately 452 sq km. This nature’s creation is a birdwatcher’s paradise. No holiday in Assam is incomplete without paying a visit to this impeccable destination.

Dibrugarh

The last destination in the list is Dibrugarh, is for the adventure lovers. This city offers activities like trekking, mountaineering and camping. In fact, this city is culturally rich too with silk garments and tea gardens. Dibrugarh is one experience that has it all you should not miss out this destination in Assam.