In this second wave of Covid 19 across the country a significant number of coronavirus patients have been found to experience shortness of breath leading to oxygen support. Therefore, it is important for patients who have contracted covid 19 to look for ways to increase oxygen levels at home. In this video we have compiled a list of the top 5 plants for increasing oxygen indoors.

Areca Palm Also Read - Oxygen Concentrator Explained : How to Set up and Use at Home | Watch Video to Know

Areca palm produces more oxygen compared to other indoor plants and it is a great humidifier too. What sets the Areca Palm apart is its ability to remove dangerous chemicals from the environment and keep the oxygen pure. In fact, NASA considers this plant as one of the best air-purifying plants that we have. Also Read - Oxygen Cylinder & Concentrator Guide: Here’s When You Should Opt For Oxygen Support At Home

Spider Plant

The spider plant is one of the easiest indoor plants to grow. It is a magnificent indoor plant for oxygen. It is also known for spreading happy vibes and helping with anxiety & stress management.

Snake Plant

Considered highly efficient in oxygen production, the Snake Plant otherwise known as the Mother-In-Law’s Tongue, is unique for its night time oxygen production, and ability to purify air through the removal of benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene.

Money Plant

Featured by NASA, the Money Plant is renowned for its ability to remove chemicals and other pollutants from the air. It has strong air-purifying properties. The money plant produces oxygen even at night unlike other plants and therefore, it is ideal to keep it in your living room.

Gerbera Daisy

Arguably the prettiest entry on the list, the Gerbera Daisy is often used as a decorative element in gardening. However, the Gerbera Daisy is also distinct for its ability to produce high levels of oxygen at night while removing harmful chemicals.