Best Places to visit in Kerala: Located on the Malabar Coast, the Indian state of Kerala also known as the God's own country is blessed by mother nature. From enchanting beaches to sparkling backwaters to the luscious green forest, the paradise-like land houses rich flora and fauna.

If you're planning to go on a trip and confused about beaches, mountains or wildlife experience. Just stop over thinking and head to Kerala to get all three at one place. Let's take a look at the best 5 places in Kerala to have a memorable experience.

Alleppey

Known as the “Venice of the East”, Alleppey with its backwaters and floating houseboats, is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Kerala. Surf on its gentle waters, or live in one of the houseboats. If you want to experience nature, Allepey is the go-to place.

Munnar

Situated on the Western Ghats, Munnar is considered one of the most beautiful tourist places in Kerala. The town is flanked by a narrow patch of the Arabian Sea and The Western Ghats on the other side which makes Munnar a unique getaway from the city life.

Kochi

If you want to explore the city life of South India then Kochi is a must visit. Varkala in Kochi is located on the seaside, is known for water sports activities like boat riding, surfing, parasailing, jetting and horse riding on the beach.

Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary

The state of Kerala has long stretches of forests so if you to experience wildlife and adventure then Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary which is an elephant and tiger reserve, and hosts a wide variety of rare, endemic and endangered flora and fauna is the place for you.

Kannur

Another place that can be explored in Kerala is Kannur. It offers an ideal blend of secluded beaches and culture. In fact, it hosts a Drive-In Beach which has a vast stretch of sand!

Hope your travel to Kerala will be one of a memory.