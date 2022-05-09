Benefits of Garlic : One of the most commonly used Indian spices Garlic is used to enhance the taste of food. But did you know that this spice is not just limited to adding taste in food but also possesses multiple health benefits? Let us tell you that in the ancient period, people used garlic to make medicines which could fight off various health issues. According to experts, garlic consists minerals, vitamins and immunity boosting elements. Studies also show that eating garlic on a regular basis can cure mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Watch this video where we have explained some miraculous health benefits of garlic.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Want To Get Rid Of Sun Tanning Naturally? Try These Home Remedies | Watch Video