Health Benefits Of Neem Juice: Neem also known as Arishta, Holy tree and Indian Lilac mainly grows in Asian subcontinental regions like India, Pakistan, Nepal, Maldives an Bangladesh. The medicinal plant neem has got multiple health benefits. The plant has got antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties that helps to release toxins from our bodies and also cures diseases like cancer, malaria, diabetes vitiligo and viral infections. Almost every part of neem is loaded with health benefits. One of the most beneficial ways to use neem leaves is neem juice. People across the world use neem juice to aid various health conditions. In this video, we have listed down top 5 health benefits of drinking neem juice daily. Watch video.