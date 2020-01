From Arti Singh’s role reversal with Kashmera Shah and the release date of Ek Villain’s sequel to Akshay Kumar joining hands with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, the Hindi film industry coming out to support comedian Kunal Kamra and macho man Sylvester Stallone’s natural look – the big names from Bollywood, Hollywood and Bigg Boss 13 have hogged headlines to again make it to the trending entertainment news today.