Top 5 Tourist Places to Visit in Karnataka: The geography and landscape of Karnataka is such that it serves as an ideal destination for diverse and enthralling tourist locations and landmarks. Also Read - No Taxis at Bengaluru Airport After Driver's Suicide, Passengers Requested to Use BMTC Bus Service

Located in the midst of Western Ghats and Kannad Coast, Karnataka is home to various forests, beaches, waterfalls, coffee plantations, lakes and all the bounties of nature that attracts visitors from far and beyond. Also Read - 85 Per Cent Of New COVID Cases in India Reported From 8 States. Complete List Here

So, if you’re planning a trip down South then the state of Karnataka has a lot of to offer. In this video we give you the top 5 tourist destinations in Karnataka. Also Read - Fresh Restrictions Return in Bengaluru Amid Rising Corona Cases, But No Lockdown | Key Points

Coorg

Popularly known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is located along the western ghats. This famous coffee-producing hill station is well-known for its ravishing scenery, history, luxury, adventure, and mouth-watering cuisine. So, if you are a coffee lover and want to unwind yourself in nature, Coorg is the destination for you.

Gokarna

The next destination which is on our list is Gokarna. This town is in buzz these days due to its resemblance with Goa. With several beaches, pilgrimage sights, and waterfalls Gokarna has it all. If to want to experience the Goa vibe do visit Gokarna.

Bengaluru

If you’re planning a Karnataka tour, then don’t miss out on the capital city Bengaluru also known as the garden city. It is considered the most cosmopolitan city in India. The key attractions in Bengaluru are Bannerghatta Park, Lalbag Garden, Tipu Sultan Palace, to name a few. But the pleasant weather throughout the year makes this city a prime vacation destination.

Nandi Hills

Next on the list is Nandi Hills, this surreal place offers pristine lakes, temples monuments and hilltop views. So, if you want a hill station vibe with foggy and cool weather, an hour from Bengaluru airport, Nandi Hills it is.

Dandeli

The last destination on our list is Dandeli. So, Dandeli is mentioned as the adventure capital of South India, Dandeli. An integral part of the Western Ghats, Dandeli is home to mountains, nature reserves, and fascinating wildlife. This place is an incredible destination for every kind of traveller.

Pack your bags and head to Karnataka to experience the world, from beaches to hill tops to monuments to the most surreal weather.