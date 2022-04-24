Urfi Javed traditional looks: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed keeps making headlines for her unique and quirky fashion sense. The actress is often seen wearing weird clothes, walking confidently on the streets of Mumbai and getting papped by the media. Urfi always gets trolled for whatever she wears but she never pays heed to her trollers and keeps flaunting her stunning and unique looks. Be it western wear or traditional, Urfi literally slays anything she wears. In this video, we will be taking a look at top traditional looks of Urfi Javed that she absolutely nailed. Watch video.Also Read - OnePlus 10R Is All Set To Launch On 28th Of April, Expected Features, Specs And Price Revealed - Watch