Top 5 Winter Holiday Destinations For A Lovely Family Vacations In India | Watch Video

Winter is here! And that means it is time to take out the woolens and plan the much-awaited winter trip! Well, the cold winds, snowfall, and many Indian festivals make winter the best season for trips.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: If your family wants to spend this winter playing with snowballs, then Manali is the place for you. This is one of the highest snowfall-receiving places in India.

Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir: You cannot skip Sonamarg while making the list of top family winter destinations in India. The snow view, the clear sky, and the snow activities make Sonamarg a frequent go-to spot in winter.

Vagator, Goa: This is the one place that always pops up when we hear about winter vacation spots in India. This place features some outstanding locations and party hubs that will blow your mind.

Havelock Island, Andaman: This is a crowd favorite and soon, will be yours too. A 90-minute ferry ride from Port Blair Airport, Havelock Island is one of the best family vacation destinations.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Family getaways in India are incomplete without Varanasi being on the list. There are several ashrams, ghats, and temples that you can visit when you’re here.

Written by: Keshav Mishra