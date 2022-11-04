Top Headlines Nov 4 Video: Imran Khan Attacked In Pakistan, Schools in Delhi-NCR to Hold Classes Online Due To Pollution – Watch

Top Headlines Of The Day: All schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold classes online up to Class 8 till November 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR and the lockdown imposed in Pakistan after the attack on Pakistan’s former PM Imran khan.

Top Headlines Nov 4 Video: A lockdown has been imposed in Islamabad after the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI President Imran Khan on Thursday. The Shahbaz Sharif government has ordered that there will be a lockdown in Islamabad till further orders. There will be no ban on essential services during the lockdown in Islamabad. And Pollution has reached the worst level in Delhi NCR today. on Friday. Talking about the average AQI of today, it has become 453. Whereas in Noida the AQI is 562. At the same time, in view of the increasing pollution, the DM of Noida has given instructions to make classes up to 8th online. Watch the video to know the top headlines of the day.

Written by- Ananya