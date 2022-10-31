Top headlines today: The cable bridge over the Machu river in Gujarat’s Morbi broke down at around 6.30 pm on Sunday. The death toll in this accident has increased. Now according to the information received from Tuck, so far 137 people have died in this accident. At the same time, more than 100 people are said to be injured. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has confirmed the death of 132 people in this accident so far. Many people are still missing whose search is on. After the identification of the dead body, the process of handing over the dead bodies has started. The process of getting the dead bodies out of the Machhu river is still going on. Watch video.Also Read - Viral Video: Man's Beard Catches Fire As Stunt Goes Wrong, Watch What Happens Next