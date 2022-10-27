Top Headlines Today: India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs after putting 179/2 on the board in their t20 world cup match on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground. BCCI has taken a historic decision today to promote gender equality. It has announced the implementation of equal pay for both men and women in cricket. A gas leakage was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The incident has left several people hospitalized. Watch video to know the to[p headlines of the day.Also Read - Viral Video: Tim Hortons Launches Outlet in Chandigarh, Opening Sees Dhol And Bhangra. Watch