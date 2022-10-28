Top Headlines October 28 Video: A large number of migrant people live in Delhi due to which the Delhi government used to organize Chhath Puja every year at the Yamuna Ghat. Although this year inwards, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna. On the other hand, twitter which is said to be the best platform to speak on social media, has officially got its new owner today. The world’s richest person Elon Musk has finally approved the acquisition of Twitter and with that Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. At another big event, PM Modi attended the Chitan Shivir where he pitched for ‘One Nation One Uniform’. Watch video to know top news of the day.Also Read - Richie Rich: Parag Agrawal Will Receive This MASSIVE Amount From Twitter After His Termination. Deets Inside

Written by- Ananya