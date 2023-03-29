Home

Top Moments From PM Modi’s Fiery Speech At BJP HQ Inaugural Event; Counters Opposition

During the inauguration of the BJP headquarter extension on March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party. He said that the country can never forget the black phase in 1984. Adding further, the PM said that the BJP was destroyed, but wasn’t demoralised and didn’t blame others. He said, “The country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren’t demoralised and didn’t blame others.” “We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That’s why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on Courts. Some parties have started ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan,” he added.