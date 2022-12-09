Top News Dec 9: Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Wins Big, Congress Returns To Power In Himachal Pradesh | Watch Video

Top News, 9 Dec: The ruling BJP recorded a historic win in Gujarat, winning 156 seats. The BJP’s 7th consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is also its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to win big in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 40 seats in the 68-member state assembly. The BJP won 23 seats in Himachal Pradesh. watch video to know more details about this.