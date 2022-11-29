Top Recommended Stories
Top News Nov 29: IFFI Jury Head Calls ‘The Kashmir Files’ Vulgar And Propaganda, Aftab’s Polygraph Test Will Be Held Again Today| Watch Video
Top news November 29: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has described 'The Kashmir Files' as 'vulgar propaganda'. On the other hand, Aftab's polygraph test will be done again today and soon narco test will be held. Watch the video to know the full details.
Top Headlines November 29: ‘The Kashmir Files’, one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2022, has again come into the limelight. The reason is the statement of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head Nadav Lapid, which he made at the 53rd Film Festival held in Goa. Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has described ‘The Kashmir Files’ as ‘vulgar propaganda’. And in another hand, The security of Aftab Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, remains a challenge for the Delhi Police. The van carrying Aftab was attacked late on Monday evening. On the other hand, Aftab’s polygraph test will be done again today and soon narco test will be held. Watch the video to know the full details.
Also Read:
- The Kashmir Files Controversy: Nadav Lapid Called The Movie a Propaganda And a Vulgar Film, Know All About The Controversy | Watch Video
- Celeb Spotted: Malika Arora Slays In Yellow Shorts And Sports Bra, Deepika Padukone Carries A Rs 2.9 Lakh LV Bag| Watch Video
- Hansika Motwani And Her Bridesmaid Hosted The Best Bachelorette Party Ever In Greece- Watch
Written by- Ananya
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.