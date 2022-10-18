Top News Of The Day: Helicopter crashed in Kedarnath today i.e. on Tuesday. 6 people present in this helicopter have died. According to the information, this accident happened in Garudchatti, 2 km from Kedarnath. As soon as the information about the helicopter crash was received, the rescue team has left for the spot. It is feared that due to bad weather, this major accident has happened. An another big news is from Noida. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog ​​in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital, where the child died during treatment. The third big headline of the day is that Former cricketer Roger Binny has been elected as the 36th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the Annual General Meeting of India’s top cricket body. He replaces Sourav Ganguly, who held the post since 2019. Watch video for more details.Also Read - Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed As 50th Chief Justice Of India, Here’s All You Need To Know About Him - Watch Video