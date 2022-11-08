Top News Today: Rohit Sharma Gets Hit On Arm During Training, 6 Years Of Demonetisation – Watch Video

6 years of demonetization have been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced 6 years ago i.e. on this day on November 8, 2016 to discontinue old 500-1000 rupee notes. Here are the top headlines of today. Watch video.

Top News Today: Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a wrist injury just two days before the semi-finals of India and England in the T20 World Cup. Rohit was batting in the nets on Tuesday morning. During this, his right hand got hurt. Today 6 years of demonetization have been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced 6 years ago i.e. on this day on November 8, 2016 to discontinue old 500-1000 rupee notes. A lot has changed since then. Today is the birthday of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Advani’s house to meet him and congratulated him on his birthday. Take a look at the top headlines of today.