Tourists flock to Manali to enjoy five-day winter carnival
Tourists throng to Manali for the Manali Winter Carnival on January 03. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the five-day-long ...
Tourists throng to Manali for the Manali Winter Carnival on January 03. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the five-day-long national-level Winter Carnival at Manali. The carnival will witness performances from 25 cultural groups from various states including star-studded nights.