Tourists flock to Manali to enjoy five-day winter carnival

Updated: January 3, 2024 1:55 PM IST

By Video Desk

Tourists throng to Manali for the Manali Winter Carnival on January 03. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the five-day-long national-level Winter Carnival at Manali. The carnival will witness performances from 25 cultural groups from various states including star-studded nights.

