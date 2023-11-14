Home

Toxic foam floats near Yamuna River bank in Delhi

Days after Delhi’s air quality deteriorated post-Diwali, the Yamuna river witnessed a thick layer of toxic foam on November 14. According to some environmentalists, reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria. The froth was a common thing in the Yamuna but increased in last five-six years