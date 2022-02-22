IDFC First Bank CEO news :
IDFC FIRST bank CEO and Managing Director V Vaidyanathan has gifted shares worth Rs. 3.95crores to five individuals- trainer, driver and support staff to build their own homes. He gifted a total of 9 lakh equity shares of the bank from his personal holdings. Reportedly, these five individuals have no relation to the Vaidyanathan. The appreciation shown by V Vidyanathan to his employees is indeed praiseworthy. Watch this video to know more.Also Read - SpaceX Launch 4 Dozens Of Satellites To Space Through Falcon 9 Today - Watch Video Also Read - 12th Presidential Fleet: President Kovind To Review Indian Navy's President Fleet, History And Significance Explained - Watch Also Read - Water Taxi Starts in Mumbai, All You Need to Know About Fare, Route and Other Details