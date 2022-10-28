Best Places In Kerala:
Winters are almost here and it’s the best time to take a trip to some amazing destinations to witness a blissful winter. So, in case you are planning a winter vacation, then we would suggest you to take a trip to Kerala. For this we have curated top 5 places of Kerala wherein you can have a blissful winter vacation with your loved ones and friends. Watch full list of these tourist spots in the video.Also Read - Hiware Bazar: How India's Richest Village Fought It's Water Famine To Become A Model Village For Nation - Watch Video Also Read - Hornbill 2022: Nagaland Gears Up For Unique Tribal Festival. All You Need To Know Also Read - Diwali 2022: Why Is The Festival Of Light Diwali Not So Popular In Kerala? Watch Video To Find Out