Chail in Himachal Pradesh is a Quick Offbeat Weekend Getaway From Delhi NCR to Help You Find Peace | Watch Video

Chail is small village near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The beauty surrounding this village gives an immense peace to the mind. It is a great weekend getaway from the hustle bustle of city life.

Chail

is a tiny, yet beautiful hill station located close to Shimla and Kufri.

It’s a great alternative to ever-bustling and busy hill popular hill stations.

Chail is just 349 km from Delhi, thus making it a perfect weekend getaway.

Chail is a great option to spend the limited time you have, in peace and tranquillity.

Surrounded by greenery, this place guarantees a marvelous retreat from chaotic city life.

Chail is situated at a height of 2550m above sea level.

Chail is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers.

Written By: Keshav Mishra