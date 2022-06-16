Uttarakhand is known for its beautiful lakes, beautiful plains, high snowy mountains and beautiful valleys. There are many such lakes in Uttarakhand, but there are some such lakes in Uttarakhand which are situated on the mountains. Not only this, this lake is so beautiful that the one who sees it keeps on seeing it, but there will be very few people who would know about these lakes. So today in this video we are going to tell you about some such lakes which is situated between the mountains.

1) Roopkund lake: So first of all we will talk about Roopkund lake which is one of the most famous lakes of Uttarakhand. This lake is at an altitude of 5000 meters above sea level. Roopkund Lake is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. From here you can easily see Trishul Peak. Not only this, this lake is also known for mystical stories because human skeletons were found here many years ago. Also Read - From Amrik Sukhdev To Haveli, Best Dhabas To Stop By At Delhi-Chandigarh Highway - Take A Look

2) Kedar Tal: Kedartal is known as the most beautiful and mysterious lake of Uttarakhand. This lake is located in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand at an altitude of 5000 meters above sea level. Thalyasagar peak can be easily seen from Kedar bottom. Also Read - Soak in A Bit Of History With These 5 Undiscovered Heritage Sites Of Haryana

3) Hemkund lake: This lake is considered very sacred. The water of this lake remains frozen for 8 months in a year. This lake is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The belief of this lake is that Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru of Sikh, meditated on the banks of this lake.

4) Sattal Lake: Sattal Lake is located at a distance of 23 km from Nainital. This lake is considered to be a group of seven lakes, hence it is called Sattal Lake. It is situated at a place surrounded by dense oak trees. Here the sound of birds can also make you spell-free.

5) Dev Taal : Dev Taal is also known as Devbhoomi. It is believed that the deities used to bath in this lake. This lake is surrounded by mountains of snow on all sides. This place Mana is about 3 kilometers from the nearby zero point.

Written by – Mehak Sharma