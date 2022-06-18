: Travelling to a Foreign Country is a thrilling experience, but due to heavy expenses, many people are unable to travel abroad. Although, during the Monsoon season travelling to places get cheaper due to reduced rates on airfares, hotels, restaurants and more. So, if you have a dream to go abroad but you are on a budget, you can travel to these countries that we will tell you in the video and also enjoy the rainy monsoon season.Dubai is one the best place to visit in rainy season. Dubai has everything you need from local bus, metro, taxis, even water taxis. Dubai is certainly not short of malls and shopping complexes, where you can spend quality time or could go for indooor activities like skiing at Ski Dubai.: Singapore is one of the greenest countries in the world. You can explore modern art and architecture and The Universal Studio at Sentosa island and do activities with your friends and family.If you are a beach person and want to enjoy the Monsoon season then head to the Maldives. During the monsoon season, the stay and activities gets cheaper, so for a dreamy heavenly experience on a budget, visit Maldives.There are exciting things to do in Malaysia that will make you have the best time ever in low budget during the Monsoon season. You can easily find guesthouses, or dorminant rooms starting for as low as INR300 per night.: Rich in cultural heritage, and natural beauty Indonesia is the perfect destination for a low-budget foreign trip during the Monsoon season and enjoy this beautiful destination of luxury and tranquility without any hassels.* Monsoon makes every place look heavenly when the rain pours, do if you want to visit abroad, then Monsoon season is one of the best times to do it.