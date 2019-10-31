Are you suffering from acne, an inflammatory skin condition? Do the pimples on your face are coming in the way of your beautiful looks? if yes, you just need a face mask prepared with oats and almond. These two ingredients along with some other cam help you shower some care to your skin. Containing antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, oats can help you get relief from itchy and dry skin. It can also absorb the excess facial oil from the skin surface and prevent the onset of acne. Whereas almond can protect your skin cells from damage by giving it the nutrition needed. Generally, people with acne have been found to be deficient in antioxidants like vitamin E. Almond can actually provide this nutrient to your skin and make it look flawless. Watch this video to know to make this useful acne-treating mask at home.