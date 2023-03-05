Trending News: 6 Year Old Girl From Ludhiana Creates World Record, Scales Two Mountains In a Week | Watch Video
Trending news: A six-year-old girl from Ludhiana has created a world record by scaling a 19,000-feet mountain peak. Seana Chopra scaled not one but two summits — Mount Kilmanjaro and Mount Meru in January this year, within a week of each other. The 6-year-old was honoured by the Ludhiana MLA for her achievement. Watch this video.
