Trending News: Buses In Ahmedabad Modified Into Schools For Poor Kids – Watch Video

Buses converted into classrooms and called "Signal School" are steering the lives of street kids towards a better future by introducing them to books, blackboards and the ABC of education.

Trending News: Every morning, Shital, her brother Sunny and neighbor Sonal get ready for school on a footpath in Ahmedabad where they live with their parents. The only difference is that their school is inside a bus. Buses converted into classrooms and called “Signal School” are steering the lives of street kids towards a better future by introducing them to books, blackboards and the ABC of education. As many as 12 such buses double up as “Signal School” pick up 125 children like Shital every morning.