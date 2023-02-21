Home



Trending News: Delhi’s Health Model Is Better Than America, Says CM Kejriwal | Watch Video

Trending News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated senior citizens of Delhi on Varishth Samman Utsav in Delhi on Tuesday. Delhi Government awarded 24 senior citizens who excelled in their respective fields such as in medicine, freedom fighter, sports and arts and culture. Addressing the audience he said ‘age is just a number’ and congratulated all the senior citizens who received awards. He said that seniors citizens should not worry anymore about their health as Delhi offers free health facilities. He claimed that Delhi’s health model is competing with the best countries. When America being the strongest and rich country could not provide free health facilities, Delhi did. Delhi Government is helping people, who cannot afford to go on a pilgrimage, he added.