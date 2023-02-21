Home

Video Gallery

Trending News: Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 27 Lakhs Seized, Two Arrested | Watch Video

Trending News: Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 27 Lakhs Seized, Two Arrested | Watch Video

The prime suspect in this case, who is the brother of the woman accused, had printed the fake currency in denomination of Rs 500 after procuring raw material for preparation of the notes.

Trending News: Two persons including a woman, who were allegedly involved in printing and circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Telangana and other states were arrested in Hyderabad on Monday, and counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 27 lakh was seized from them. Based on information, police teams apprehended the accused from Chandrayangutta and seized the fake currency and other material from them. Watch video.

