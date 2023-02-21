Top Trending Videos

Trending Video: Man From Madhya Pradesh Marries Fiancé In Hospital – Watch

The woman had to be hospitalised after she broke an arm and a leg in an accident three days before the wedding. The staff at the hospital participated in the wedding wholeheartedly.

Published: February 21, 2023 10:27 AM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

Trending Video: Following in the footsteps of Shahid Kapur and Amrita Rao in the film Vivaah, a man in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh married his fiancée, who was on a hospital bed. The wedding took place on Shivaratri. The woman had to be hospitalised after she broke an arm and a leg in an accident three days before the wedding. The staff at the hospital participated in the wedding wholeheartedly. The groom, Rajendra is a resident of Bherughat in Ujjain while the bride Shivani is a resident of Julwania in Barwani district.

