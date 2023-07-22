Home

Viral Video: Little Girl Recreates Scene From SRK And Aishwarya’s Devdas, Internet Is Amazed – Watch Video

In the now viral video, the little girl can be seen enacting the scene where Paro (Aishwarya) makes Dev (SRK) aware of her status as thakurain. People on internet are mesmerized by her acting skills. Watch video.

Viral Video: SRK and Aishwarya Rai starrer Devdas was released in 2002 and is still loved by the fans. The regal sets, SRK and Aishwarya’s acting and Madhuri Dixit’s stunning dance is still remebered by the fans. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is one of the most iconic movies of our generation. There are so many people who have tried recreating many scenes from the master piece movie Devdas. But wait till you see this on-point recreation of a scene from Devdas by a little girl. In the now viral video, the little girl can be seen enacting the scene where Paro (Aishwarya) makes Dev (SRK) aware of her status as thakurain. People on internet are mesmerized by her acting skills. Watch video.

