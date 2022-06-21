if you are thinking to start a career in photography or starting a YouTube channel, a tripod is a must have gadget. Tripod ensures that you don’t end up capturing a blurry shaky videos. If you are a beginner and do not want to spend much, here is the list of best budget tripods. In this video, check out the best tripods under Rs. 1000.

1) Amazon Basics 50 inch Tripod: This Amazon basics is made of lightweight aluminum and comes with adjustable height. The three-way head allows versatility and you can change the camera orientation. It is good for indoor usages and for YouTube video recording. The price of this tripod is Rs 799.

2) Photron Tripod : The photron tripod is also a similar with the same kind of features. The build quality is fine but not good enough to use outdoors. If you are a YouTuber or beginner photographer, you can go with this. The price of this tripod is Rs 799.

3) Simpex 333 Tripod : This product is good and can be used with entry-level DSLR, smartphones, or point to shoot cameras. Its build quality is fine and can be used to shoot videos and photography. The price of this simpex 333 tripod is just Rs 849.

4) Tygot 3366 tripod : Tygot 3366 tripod is made of lightweight aluminium alloy material with a portable handheld handle, and easy to carry. The tripods come with a phone holder so that you can also use your smartphone with this tripod to take photos or record videos. The price of this tripod is Rs 899.

5) Venganza 13 inches Flexible Gorillapod Tripod : Gorillapod tripod is one of the most popular and one of the best selling tripods under 1000 because this tripod is the best tripod for travelling along with making youtube and instagram videos. All the people who have an interest in Vlogging definitely like to buy this tripod. This small item is a big explosion. The price of this tripod is Rs 399.