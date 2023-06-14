Home

Tripti Dimri Bold Looks: Hot And Sizzling Looks Of Animal Actress That Raised Internet’s Temperature – Watch Video

Tripti Dimri Bold Looks: Actress Tripti Dimri is all set to be seen in the upcoming gangster drama Animal opposite stars like Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna. The actress has delivered exemplary performances in films like bulbul and Qala and has won millions of hearts with her impeccable acting skills and charm. And the actress is yet again ready to rock the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in animal. Well, apart from being a great actress, she keeps spreading her beauty on social media. Tripti often raises the temperature of the internet by sharing her bold and hot pictures. On that note let’s checkout Tripti Dimri’s top bold and sizzling looks. Watch video.