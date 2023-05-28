Home

Video Gallery

Tripura’s Epitome Bamboo Flooring Embellish New Parliament House – Watch Video

Tripura’s Epitome Bamboo Flooring Embellish New Parliament House – Watch Video

Supporting PM Modi’s initiative of ‘Made in India’, different kinds of materials like Teak wood from Nagpur, Red and White sandstone from Sarmathura has been used in the construction of the Parliament floor. The New Parliament building is 3 times bigger than the old Parliament building covering a 64,500 sq km area and accommodating 888 people.

New Parliament building: Reflecting the diverse culture of India, Tripura’s Epitome bamboo wood Flooring, supplied by Mutha Industries in Bodhjungnagar, embellished the new Parliament building which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Apart from that, carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, and stone carvings from Rajasthan have also been used. Supporting PM Modi’s initiative of ‘Made in India’, different kinds of materials like Teak wood from Nagpur, Red and White sandstone from Sarmathura has been used in the construction of the Parliament floor. The New Parliament building is 3 times bigger than the old Parliament building covering a 64,500 sq km area and accommodating 888 people. “On behalf of the Bamboo Growers of Tripura & the entire team of Mutha Industry. We would like to thank the government of India, the Government of Tripura & Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji for giving us an opportunity to install Epitome Bamboo Wood Flooring in the New Parliament building. This has given us the confidence to make the best of the green gold of the region.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.