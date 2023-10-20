Home

Triumph Amidst Tragedy: Israeli Family's Bittersweet Wedding Celebration | Israel-Hamas War

Triumph Amidst Tragedy: Israeli Family’s Bittersweet Wedding Celebration | Israel-Hamas War

The Perez family celebrated a wedding in Israel this week, unlike any they ever envisioned. The groom, 24-year-old Yonatan Perez, ...

The Perez family celebrated a wedding in Israel this week, unlike any they ever envisioned. The groom, 24-year-old Yonatan Perez, had been shot in the leg while battling Hamas gunmen who stormed through Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7. Yonatan’s younger brother, 22-year-old Daniel, remains missing in action after the attack.

