Truecaller Version 12 new features : Popular Swedish caller ID app Truecaller has recently rolled out it's updated version i.e. Truecaller version 12. The new update includes features like a redesigned interface, call recording feature, video caller ID feature, call announce and ghost call. However, this recent update is just for android users and it's not known when these new features will be rolled out for iOS users. Checkout this video to know more about on these features in detail.