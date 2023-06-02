Home

Video Gallery

Trump Responds to Biden’s Fall on Stage | Watch

Trump Responds to Biden’s Fall on Stage | Watch

Prez Joe Biden tripped, fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on June 01. Former President Donald Trump also reacted to Joe Biden’s recent fall on the stage.

Prez Joe Biden tripped, fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on June 01. 80-year-old US President quickly got up on one knee helped by 3 persons and walked back to his seat unassisted. White House communications Director Ben LaBolt took to Twitter and informed that Biden was fine. Former President Donald Trump also reacted to Joe Biden’s recent fall on the stage. Donal Trump said he hoped President Joe Biden “wasn’t hurt” after he tripped and fell.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.