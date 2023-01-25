Top Recommended Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Star Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor’s Salary For The Film Will Shock You ! Checkout How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch
Reportedly the film has been made under a budget of Rs 70 crores with a huge chunk of this budget spent on the salary of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar cast members. So, let's take a look at the whopping star cast fees of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Star Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are set to be seen in the upcoming rom com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Apart from both the actors, the film also features dimple Kapadia and boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. Audience are excited to watch Ranbir and shraddha together for the first time in screen. Reportedly the film has been made under a budget of Rs 70 crores with a huge chunk of this budget spent on the salary of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar cast members. So, let’s take a look at the whopping star cast fees of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Pathaan Public Review: Is SRK And Deepika Starrer a Hit Or Flop? Know What Audience Has To Say - Watch Video
- Pathaan Release Updates: Fans Stand In Long Queue To Buy Tickets For The SRK Starrer, Checkout Their Crazy Reaction In The Video
- Anubhav Singh Bassi To Prajakta Koli: Indian YouTubers And Comedians Who Made It To Bollywood - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.