Tulips overtake Srinagar, becomes home to Asia’s largest Tulip garden – Watch Video

In a step that has further stamped the ‘heavenly’ status of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar has now become home to Asia’s largest Tulip garden. With the garden displaying 16 lakh tulips of 68 varieties, the garden is sure to boost the Valley’s tourist attraction. The garden will also display beautifully designed fountains for which the water channels have been extended by the Department of Floriculture. Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the garden. Department of Floriculture Commissioner Secretary Sheikh Fayaz called the garden a great way to boost the tourist attraction which will also aid the employment in the hill station. The visitors enjoying the view also lauded the efforts and the beauty of the tulips.