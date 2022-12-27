Top Recommended Stories
Tunisha Sharma Funeral: Her Last Rites Took Place In Mumbai, TV Industry Paid Tribute – Watch Video
Video: Tunisha Sharma was cremated at the Mira Road crematorium ground at around 4.30 pm. Many actors like Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang attended the funeral ceremony.
TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites took place in Mumbai. Tunisha was cremated at the Goddev cremation ground. The maternal uncle of the actress performed the last rites. Reportedly, Tunisha died on the set of her show Ali baba: ‘dastan-e-kabul’ on Saturday. Many actors like Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang attended the funeral ceremony. The late actress’s family and friends bid her a teary farewell. Watch video!!
Also Read:
- Tunisha Sharma's Funeral: Mother Cries, Faints, With a Heavy Heart Bids Final Goodbye
- Salman Khan Celebrated His Birthday With Shahrukh Khan, Fans Say ‘Aa Gaye Mere Karan Arjun’ - Watch Video
- Tunisha Sharma's ex Sheezan Khan Cites Shraddha Walker Murder Case as Reason Behind Breakup, Her Family Reacts
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.