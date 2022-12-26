Top Recommended Stories
Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Actress Fulfilled Her Bucket List Wish of A Tattoo “Love Above Everything”
A few weeks ago, Tunisha had got a tattoo done on her wrist, she had shared a video on her Instagram account which read, ‘Love Above everything’
Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Everyone is shocked by the death of actress Tunisha Sharma who the role of young Katrina Kaif in the films Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. He also worked in Vidya Balan’s ‘Kahaani 2’ film. Tunisha has also appeared in many shows like Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhanallah, Gayab, Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh. At the age of just 20, the actress said goodbye to this world. Her family and fans are still unable to believe that what happened all of a sudden? Tunisha used to believe that nothing is greater than love. A few weeks ago, Tunisha had given herself a gift. She got a tattoo done on her wrist, she had shared a video on her Instagram account which read, ‘Love Above everything’ she captioned it – Bucket list, finally got the ink done. Thank you, I really liked it.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.